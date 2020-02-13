No Rain Date, Ep. 12: Seven Sirens Brewing, Saucon Valley Massage

No Rain Date: A Podcast 00:00 / 01:01:15 1X

In Episode 12 of No Rain Date it is our pleasure to spotlight one local business that’s just about to open and another that is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. Jordan Serulneck–a partner in Bethlehem’s soon-to-open Seven Sirens Brewing Company–joins us to talk about his journey from U.S. Navy seaman to being part of the Lehigh Valley’s burgeoning craft brewing scene. Follow Seven Sirens on Facebook and Instagram for updates about their opening! We’re also joined in this episode by Westley Morris, who with his mom, Joanne Robbins, owns Saucon Valley Massage Therapy on Main Street in Hellertown. Westley shares his story as both an entrepreneur and motivational speaker–as well as his mom’s–and both are truly inspiring. Lastly, Tony Luchini of Lehigh Valley Weather Authority has our local five-day forecast, to help you plan for the weekend.