Best Italian Survey Results: The WINNING Restaurant is…

We recently asked readers to tell us who has the best Italian food (other than pizza) in the Saucon Valley and Southern Lehigh school districts by voting in our restaurant survey.

Nearly 150 of you voted in the poll, in which the restaurant that received the most votes was…

DIMAIO’S ITALIAN RISTORANTE & PIZZERIA in Hellertown!

DiMaio’s, which has been owned and operated by the DiMaio family in the borough since 1985, was the clear winner of the survey with 55 votes (or roughly 37 percent of the total).

Second place in our survey goes to Ecco Domani Italian Restaurant in Coopersburg, which received 31 votes, and finishing in third place is Hellertown’s Roma Pizza, which received a very respectable 25 votes.

DiMaio’s is of course known for their classic Italian favorites, such as Chicken Marsala, Fried Calamari and Veal Parm with Spaghetti, but their menu also features hoagies, cheesesteaks, salads, and of course, pizza, including their Nonna’s Pizza, which they bill as “the best ‘Grandma Pie’ you will ever have.” DiMaio’s is also locally famous for their always-fresh, house-baked bread.

The restaurant occupies a large space in the Shoppes at Hellertown, and offers al fresco dining at umbrella tables on the sidewalk area in front, which is strung with white lights.

It is known for its community commitment, participating in events such as Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Day and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week.

In spite of all their success, it is perhaps a bittersweet time for the DiMaio family, as one of their founding members–Anna DiMaio-Luongo–recently left the eatery to relocate to Florida.

In a post on their Instagram feed last week, a family photo was shared along with the announcement that “after 36 hard-working wonderful years, DiMaio’s is saying ciao to Anna DiMaio-Luongo as she embarks on a new journey in life. @annadimaio0219 best of luck to you in Florida, we love you and will miss you.”

DiMaio’s is open for lunch and dinner every day except Sunday, when it is closed. The restaurant’s summer hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (the kitchen closes 30 minutes prior to the restaurant).

The restaurant is BYOB and takeout/curbside pickup are available.

For the full DiMaio’s menu, information about catering and more, visit DiMaios.net or call 610-838-8004. DiMaio’s is located at 27 Main Street in Hellertown, Pa.

