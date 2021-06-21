Pizza Poll Result: The BEST Pizza in Southern Lehigh is at…

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

We recently asked readers to tell us who has the best pizza in the Southern Lehigh School District by voting in a local pizza survey.

More than 150 of you voted in the poll, in which the pizzeria with the most votes was Carlo’s Pizza. Carlo’s, which is located in the Fairmont Village shopping center on Rt. 309, received 44 votes in our poll (29 percent of the total). Second place honors belong to Ecco Domani, which received 33 votes; and third place belongs to both La Borgata Italian Pizzeria and Tony’s Pizza, which tied with 27 votes each. Honorable mentions go to Sage Alley Brewery & Grille (7 votes), Limeport Inn (5 votes) and Melt (3 votes).

There were 13 votes for “other” pizza destinations, with 10 write-in votes, however none of the establishments that were written in were located in Southern Lehigh, which includes Upper Saucon Township, Coopersburg borough and Lower Milford Township.

Carlo’s Pizza is open for takeout, dine-in (with outside seating available) and delivery.

In addition to classic cheese pizza, Carlo’s offers a large variety of specialty pizzas on its menu, including Grandma Pizza, Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, Hawaiian Pizza, German Pizza, Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, Loaded French Fries Pizza, Taco Pizza and a Pork Lovers Pizza which is topped with ham, bacon and pepperoni.

Their “Aboundanza Pizza” is made with mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, tomato, garlic and oil, but without sauce, as are their White Garlic, White Broccoli, White Spinach and Capri pizzas.

For individuals who are sensitive to gluten, the restaurant offers a Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza as well as the increasingly popular Cauliflower Crust Pizza.

Carlo’s Pizza is located at 7001 PA-309 in Coopersburg. According to the website, its current hours of operation for delivery orders are Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Its current hours for takeout are Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Carlo’s is closed on Tuesdays.

Pizza as well as other items from their extensive menu–which includes subs, wraps, salads, pasta dishes, dessert and more–can be ordered online via the Slice app at OrderCarlosPizzaMenu.com, on DoorDash or by calling 610-282-4480. Also, find more information about Carlo’s Pizza on Facebook and Instagram (@CarlosPizzaCoopersburg).