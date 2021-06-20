Robert A. Dennis, 76, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Robert A. Dennis, 76, of Bethlehem Township, died Friday, June 18, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Donna R. (Koch) Dennis. He was born in Queens, New York City, N.Y., on Aug. 5, 1944 to the late Edward A. and Helen J. (Warkala) Dennis. Robert was a millwright at Western Electric for many years until his retirement. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was a lover of horses and everything country western.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Alan R. Dennis, Bryan J. Dennis of Bethlehem Township and his daughter, Bryelle; siblings: Jeffrey J. (Peg) of Lansdale, Richard S. (Luanne) of Wesley Chapel, Fla., Thomas E. (Catherine) of Slatington, Nancy E. (Stanley) Zapotocki of Hellertown.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2:30 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Robert’s granddaughter for her education. Please make checks payable to Bryelle Harding, care of the funeral home (zip code 18055).