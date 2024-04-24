Salvadore Joseph Mint, 87, of Center Valley (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Salvadore Joseph Mint (1937 – 2024)

Salvadore Joseph Mint, 87, of Center Valley, died on April 23 with his loving wife of 52 years, Ann Marie (Kelly), and family close by. He was born in McAdoo, Pa., son of the late Girard and Betty (Kurtz) Mint. Throughout his young life, he kept it interesting with jobs and hobbies (roller rink guard, bridge builder, tile installer and he was a member of a band), but he always had a passion for cars. He became an entrepreneur in the late 1960s with the opening of Sal’s Speed Shop in Somerville, N.J., before opening R/T Street Rods & Speed Shop in Coopersburg, Pa., in 1971. He officially raised the checkered flag and retired after 49 years. He attended car shows and flea markets from New England to Florida, showcasing hundreds of cars for sale and sharing his passion and knowledge of street rods. He made a name for himself in the street rod world as part of that incredible community. A hard-working, blue-collar guy, he was known for his uniform of blue dickies and white V-neck shirts, creative song skills, making deals and being a regular visitor to the Gear Jammer, the Ritz and the former Bubba’s Potbelly Stove. He was a two-time cancer survivor and loved watching the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, NASCAR and Blue Bloods with his wife.

SURVIVORS

Survived by his loving wife; daughters: Sheila (James) Potts of Quakertown, Renay (Hunter) Jones of Raleigh, N.C., Victoria (Charles) Frystack of Slatington and Priscilla of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren: Henry, Wiley, Charlie and Dominic; nieces and nephew. He joins his brother: Robert Mint; best friends: Tony and Lucy Pasquale; and many friends from the street rod world for this next adventure.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Salvadore’s visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2024 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be at The Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the graveside service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Salvadore’s name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Box 279, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite C, Allentown, PA 18106 and/or a charity of one’s choosing.