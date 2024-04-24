New South Bethlehem Sheetz Sets Opening Date

For area residents who have been waiting for a Sheetz to open on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem, the wait is nearly over.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

For area residents who have been waiting for a Sheetz to open on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem, the wait is nearly over.

The company has announced the convenience store and gas station at 1780 E. Fourth Street–which will have a 24-hour drive-thru window–will officially open for business on Thursday, May 2.

To mark the occasion, there will be a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event from 9 to 11 a.m., with giveaways and a chance to win a $2,500 Sheetz Z-Card.

“One lucky customer will win Sheetz for a Year,” the company said in details published on a Facebook event page. To enter the contest, customers will need to sign up at the new store “at the big red tent” between 9 and 11 a.m.

Two $250 gift cards will be raffled off at 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively, and the grand prize winner of the $2,500 Z-Card will be named after the ribbon is cut at 11 a.m., according to the post.

No purchase is necessary to win the contest, however the winner must be present at the time of the drawing.

Attendees who bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley will receive a Sheetz branded bag between 9 and 11 a.m, while supplies last.

Sheetz Store #821 will be the company’s second location in the Bethlehem area, where another store is located on Schoenersville Road.

The company is also proceeding with plans to build a Sheetz on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township, on the site of a former bank branch at the entrance to the Saucon Square shopping center.

The plans were on the agenda for Thursday’s Lower Saucon Township Planning Commission meeting, however the meeting was canceled, according to an email sent by the township.

Another Sheetz store is proposed for a site at the northern end of Hellertown, across from the eastbound ramps to I-78.

If the plans are ultimately approved, the store would be built at the corner of Kichline Avenue and Rt. 412, on the site of the Star Pre-Owned used car and truck center.