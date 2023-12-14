New Wawa Opens Near Hellertown (PHOTOS)

The new Wawa on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem opened Thursday with giveaways and special promotions, some of which will be available to customers through the weekend.

The convenience store and its attached gas station are located on the site of the former Chris’s diner, across from the Commerce Center Boulevard entranced to Majestic Bethlehem Center, which is part of Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII. Each day thousands of vehicles pass by the intersection, which is about a mile north of the I-78 interchange along the Bethlehem-Hellertown border.

In addition to typical Wawa amenities such as self-serve coffee, public restrooms, fee-free ATMs, lottery, a deli counter, frozen foods and a baked goods case, the store features self-checkout registers and a beer section. There are also full-service registers and a seating area, which is required under Pennsylvania law in convenience stores and grocery stores that sell alcoholic beverages.

In celebration of the store’s opening, guests can enjoy free coffee (any size) along with $4 Shorti hoagies and 99-cent fountain sodas (any size) until Sunday, Dec. 17.

As of Thursday, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.25, which is about 10 cents below the current average price for the area, according to AAA data.

The new Wawa will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is the fifth store operated in the Bethlehem area by the Delaware County-based company.