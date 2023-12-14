New Wawa Opens Near Hellertown (PHOTOS)

The new Wawa on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem opened Thursday with giveaways and special promotions, some of which will be available to customers through the weekend.
Est. Read Time: 4 mins
The new Wawa at Commerce Center Boulevard and Rt. 412 (Hellertown Road) in Bethlehem opened Thursday. The store was already doing a brisk business Thursday afternoon, perhaps in part because of grand opening promotions it is offering guests.
The new Wawa on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem opened Thursday with giveaways and special promotions, some of which will be available to customers through the weekend.
The convenience store and its attached gas station are located on the site of the former Chris’s diner, across from the Commerce Center Boulevard entranced to Majestic Bethlehem Center, which is part of Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII. Each day thousands of vehicles pass by the intersection, which is about a mile north of the I-78 interchange along the Bethlehem-Hellertown border.
In addition to typical Wawa amenities such as self-serve coffee, public restrooms, fee-free ATMs, lottery, a deli counter, frozen foods and a baked goods case, the store features self-checkout registers and a beer section. There are also full-service registers and a seating area, which is required under Pennsylvania law in convenience stores and grocery stores that sell alcoholic beverages.
In celebration of the store’s opening, guests can enjoy free coffee (any size) along with $4 Shorti hoagies and 99-cent fountain sodas (any size) until Sunday, Dec. 17.
As of Thursday, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.25, which is about 10 cents below the current average price for the area, according to AAA data.
The new Wawa will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and is the fifth store operated in the Bethlehem area by the Delaware County-based company.
A gallon of regular unleaded gas was just $3.25 Thursday at the new Wawa on Rt. 412.
A customer peruses the chilled beverage options in the new Wawa store near Hellertown.
The store features a typical Wawa store layout, with the deli and prepared foods area located at the center along the back wall. Customers can place their orders on self-service kiosks located in front of the deli counter.
After a construction period that lasted approximately six months, the new Wawa was ready to welcome its first customers just 10 days before Christmas.
Wawa purchased a liquor license to be able to sell beer and wine in the new store.
In celebration of the store’s grand opening, customers at the new Wawa are being treated to free coffee until Sunday.
A Pennsylvania Lottery kiosk, ATMs and an ice chest are located at the rear of the new store, near the restrooms.
Another special being offered for the grand opening is a deal on Wawa Shorti hoagies.
The baked goods case is located near the coffee area.
Customers can choose their favorite flavor of Wawa coffee and customize it to their liking in the store’s coffee bar area.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.