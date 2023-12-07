Opening Date Announced for Wawa Store Near Hellertown

Earlier this year, representatives for Wawa said their new store on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem would open sometime in December; information that can now be confirmed as accurate.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Earlier this year, representatives for Wawa said their new store on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem would open sometime in December; information that can now be confirmed as accurate.

The company has announced via its website that Store #8142 will open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Wawa store is located at 770 Hellertown Road, Bethlehem, near the intersection of Rt. 412 and Commerce Center Boulevard.

It is located approximately one mile north of Hellertown, on property that was previously home to a diner.

In addition to gas, coffee, made-to-order sandwiches and cold drinks, the new Wawa is expected to feature a beer and wine section.

According to a story published on WFMZ.com Thursday, the store will open at 8 a.m. Dec. 14 and give away free t-shirts to its first 100 customers, while supplies last.

The new South Bethlehem Wawa will add to the company’s significant presence in the Lehigh Valley, where it operates more than 20 stores, including locations in Fountain Hill, north Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township and Upper Saucon Township.

Related: Jersey Mike’s to Open First Store in Saucon Valley