Opening Date Announced for Wawa Store Near Hellertown

25 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Earlier this year, representatives for Wawa said their new store on Rt. 412 in South Bethlehem would open sometime in December; information that can now be confirmed as accurate.

The company has announced via its website that Store #8142 will open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Wawa store is located at 770 Hellertown Road, Bethlehem, near the intersection of Rt. 412 and Commerce Center Boulevard.

It is located approximately one mile north of Hellertown, on property that was previously home to a diner.

In addition to gas, coffee, made-to-order sandwiches and cold drinks, the new Wawa is expected to feature a beer and wine section.

According to a story published on WFMZ.com Thursday, the store will open at 8 a.m. Dec. 14 and give away free t-shirts to its first 100 customers, while supplies last.

The new South Bethlehem Wawa will add to the company’s significant presence in the Lehigh Valley, where it operates more than 20 stores, including locations in Fountain Hill, north Bethlehem, Bethlehem Township and Upper Saucon Township.

The exterior of the new Wawa at Hellertown Road and Commerce Center Boulevard in South Bethlehem is shown as it appeared in mid-November, when finishing touches were still being applied to the building’s exterior and its adjoining gas station. Company representatives in August said they expected the store to open sometime in December. The store’s opening day was confirmed this week, and will be Thursday, Dec. 14. (FILE PHOTO)

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

