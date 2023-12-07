Couple in Mercedes-Benzes Involved in Highway Disturbance: Police

A married couple from Easton who were driving separate Mercedes-Benzes on Rt. 33 and I-78 in Lower Saucon and Williams townships were involved in a disturbance on the highway last week, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said Friday.

In a news release, police said that around 4:15 p.m. Nov. 29, the 52-year-old man who was allegedly involved “used his vehicle to block multiple lanes of (Rt.) 33 south and I-78 east and got into a physical confrontation with his wife.”

Police identified the pair’s automobiles as a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 and a 2011 Mercedes-Benz 350 series, but did not say which spouse was driving which luxury vehicle.

The release identified the offense the man is accused of as Harassment, No Legitimate Purpose.

The man was not named in the news release, however.