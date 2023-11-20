Deer ‘Dismembered’ in I-78 Crash: Police

A high-speed accident involving a deer on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township had a horrific impact on the animal that was struck, but did not result in injuries to the driver, state police said Monday.

According to a report issued by the Belfast barracks, the crash happened near mile marker 67.5 on I-78 west on Oct. 31 shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said a 51-year-old man from Washington, N.J., was traveling in the right lane when the deer ran across the highway and in front of the 2023 Honda CRV he was operating at the time.

According to the release, the “deer was dismembered due to the impact” and landed beyond the right shoulder.

The driver was able to drive into the highway median, police said, and “was not injured as a result of this crash.”

The man was wearing a seat belt at the time, they added.

The Honda he was driving was reportedly towed from the scene.