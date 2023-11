Shoppers at Christ Lutheran Hellertown’s annual Holiday Bazaar were able to cross some names off their Christmas gift lists while socializing and enjoying delicious food specials Saturday.

The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featured a quilt show along with assorted local craft vendors and artisans selling their wares inside the church, which is located at 69 Main Street in Hellertown.

Photos by Chris Christian