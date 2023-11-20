Gerald ‘Jerry’ W. Diehl, 82, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Gerald ‘Jerry’ W. Diehl (1940 – 2023)

Gerald “Jerry” W. Diehl, 82, of Springfield Township, died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of the late Linda A. (Ackerman) Diehl, who died May 19, 2011. Gerald was born in Quakertown on Dec. 22, 1940 to the late Howard M. and Ruth V. (Strawn) Diehl. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jerry worked for Charles Diehl Excavating, Pleasant Valley, as an equipment operator from 1976 until his retirement. He had also worked for the former Rufus Frantz Oil/Coal Co., Pleasant Valley, and Kirk Fuel in their delivery service for four years. He was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Coopersburg (Pleasant Valley), and the Superintendent of the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association, Pleasant Valley. Jerry was an avid model railroader and a member of the Bucks-Mont Two Cylinder Club.

SURVIVORS

Gerald is survived by his children: Gail L. Diehl and her life partner Charles Powell of Springfield, Ore., and their children: Eden and Avery; Brian K. Diehl, wife Karen of Bath and his children: Brittany, Bethany, Keith; Brad J. of Mertztown and his daughters Tiffany and Ciara; stepchildren: Keith R. Ackerman and his wife of Ottawa, Ohio, and their daughter Courtney; Sue and her husband Chris Martin of Hellertown and their son Riley; siblings: Kenneth R. of Macungie, Ronald L. in Georgia, Frederick G. and wife Cindy of Coopersburg, Phillip W. and wife Doris of Quakertown, Phyllis L. and husband Robert Labs of Riegelsville, Linda R. Hertzog and husband Gary of Macungie, and Bette L. Gleockler of Sarasota, Fla.; seven great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Gerald W. Diehl’s visitation period from 12 to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 at his church, 2170 Rt. 212, Coopersburg. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association, Pleasant Valley. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerald’s name may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2170 Rt. 212, Coopersburg, PA 18036.