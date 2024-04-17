Joyce H. Reph, 89, of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joyce H. Reph, 89, of Bethlehem Township, died Wednesday. April 17, 2024 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s in Lower Saucon Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Joyce H. Reph (1934 – 2024)

Joyce H. Reph, 89, of Bethlehem Township, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s in Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Sidney D. “Sid” Reph, who died Nov. 19, 2001. Joyce was born in Williams Township on Nov. 1, 1934 to the late Wallace C. and Julia R. (Bryfogle) Yeakel. She was a faithful member of St. Luke’s Old Williams Lutheran Church, Hellertown. Joyce was an honorary member of Freemansburg-Bethlehem Township Little League.

SURVIVORS

Joyce is survived by children: Raymond H. (Maureen) Reph of Bethlehem, Dennis A. (Elaine Paulus) Reph of Bethlehem Township, Gary H. Reph of Bethlehem Township, Bruce C. Breisch of Keller, Texas, Sidney J. (Cheryl) Reph of Bethlehem Township; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by siblings: Jeanette Shanda, Evelyn Sesulka, Geraldine Horvath, Richard and Stewart Yeakel.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Joyce’s visitation period from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024 at St. Luke’s Old Williams Lutheran Church, 20 Church Road, Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Luke’s Old Williams Cemetery, Williams Township. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce’s name may be made to St. Luke’s Old Williams Lutheran Church, 20 Church Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.