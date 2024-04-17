Construction Begins on New Bridge in Upper Bucks

The 47-foot-long, 18-foot-wide Callowhill Road bridge was posted with a 34-ton weight limit when it closed in September 2021 due to damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the start of a major construction project to replace the Callowhill Road bridge over a branch of Pleasant Spring Creek in Hilltown Township, near Perkasie, Bucks County.

The 47-foot-long, 18-foot-wide Callowhill Road bridge was posted with a 34-ton weight limit when it closed in September 2021 due to damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The two-span masonry arch bridge–which was built in the early 1900s–was carrying approximately 5,700 vehicles per day at the time.

The replacement span will be a 23-foot-wide prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge, PennDOT officials said. They added that pavement reconstruction, guide rail installation, new signage and new pavement markings are planned as part of the bridge replacement project. The contractor for the $1.76 million project is Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, York County.

The project is being financed with 20 percent state and 80 percent federal funding, PennDOT officials said. Motorists should be aware that construction related to the project will cause traffic delays and backups in the area, where a detour utilizing Rt. 113 (Main Street), Rt. 151 (Walnut Street) and S. Perkasie Road is in place. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

The new Callowhill Road bridge is expected to open this fall.

For more information on current road conditions in Pennsylvania, visit 511PA.com, a free website available 24 hours a day that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts and access to 1,000 live camera feeds.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.