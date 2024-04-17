Legislation to Hike Bald Eagle Poaching Fine to $2K Heads to Shapiro

Senate Bill 709 would impose a $2,000 fine for anyone convicted of killing a bald or golden eagle; a substantial increase from the current $200 penalty.

A bill that would increase the penalty for killing bald and golden eagles in Pennsylvania has passed the state House of Representatives (171-30) and is now awaiting Gov. Josh Shapiro’s signature.

Senate Bill 709 would impose a $2,000 fine for anyone convicted of killing a bald or golden eagle; a substantial increase from the current $200 penalty.

“The bald eagle has been our nation’s symbol since 1792 and my legislation that is now heading to the Governor’s desk is our Commonwealth’s recognition of the need to further protect them,” said state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-18) of Bethlehem, who sponsored the bill. “The bald eagle holds immense representation on seals, buildings, monuments and state flags, including ours. It is our Commonwealth’s duty to ensure their continued presence in our skies.”

Boscola said the bill is aimed at deterring the poaching of bald eagles, which has been a growing problem in recent years.

“The unfortunate trend of eagle poaching continues to plague the United States, making it imperative for Pennsylvania to take this proactive measure,” she said. “Over the last number of years, we have witnessed disturbing cases of poaching in Oregon, Minnesota, Texas and Washington that demonstrate the need to further protect bald and golden eagles. With the successful return of the bald eagle off the endangered list, more and more will be seen in the wild. We want to send a message to potential poachers–‘you cannot afford this. We are taking this seriously.'”

If the bill is signed into law, it will take effect 60 days after it is enacted.

