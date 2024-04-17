Lehigh Valley International Airport to Host Aircraft Emergency Drill

The full-scale emergency preparedness exercise, which is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration, will take place Saturday, April 27.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority is preparing for an emergency response training exercise at Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) later this month that will involve 219 first responders, mutual aid personnel and airport personnel.

The full-scale emergency preparedness exercise, which is required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration, will take place Saturday, April 27 and will simulate an actual emergency involving an aircraft. Airport officials said participating personnel from 40 different agencies will respond to the simulated emergency, which will include use of equipment by firefighting and rescue, emergency medical services and law enforcement agencies. About 70 volunteer role players will also be used for training purposes.

The training exercise, which is not open to the public, will take place in the secure airfield operations area and will not affect normal airport operations.

“The exercise must achieve FAA standards while providing hands-on training necessary for airport personnel and local emergency organizations to practice and prepare for a mutual aid response in the event of a major aircraft disaster at ABE,” said Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Executive Director Thomas R. Stoudt.

For more information about the airport, which is located in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, visit FlyABE.com.

