See ‘Oklahoma!’ at Saucon Valley HS (PHOTOS)

The final rehearsals have been held and the curtain is about to go up on Saucon Valley High School’s production of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma!”

Performances will be held Thursday, April 18; Friday, April 19; and Saturday April 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. There will also be a matinee performance Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show may be purchased onlineor at the door. Tickets are $12 for adults ($10 for active/retired military) and $10 for students/senior citizens.

Program images courtesy of Saucon Valley Performing Arts Association. Photos by Chris Christian.