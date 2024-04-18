Salisbury Native Receives Pennsylvania State Police Promotion

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the promotions of six officers Tuesday, including Salisbury Township native Lt. Shawn M. Haines, who has been assigned Commander of the Criminal Investigation Section at Troop M, which is headquartered in Bethlehem.

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the promotions of six officers Tuesday, including Salisbury Township native Lt. Shawn M. Haines, who has been assigned Commander of the Criminal Investigation Section at Troop M, which is headquartered in Bethlehem. The promotions were announced by Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris in a news release following an April 12 ceremony that was held in Harrisburg.

Haines, who most recently served as the Patrol Section Supervisor at Troop K in Media, Delaware County, first enlisted in 2006 and was assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia, after graduating from the state police academy.

“Prior to his recent promotion, Lt. Haines proudly served in various positions throughout Troop K, including the Collisions Analysis and Reconstruction (CARS) Unit, Patrol, and Criminal Investigations,” the release said. His past promotions have been to Corporal in 2013 and Sergeant in 2020.

Other promotions announced by the state police commissioner include:

Patrick Beaver, a Snyder County native who was named a major and assigned to the position of director of the Policy and Legislative Affairs Office

Colette Smith, a Shenandoah, Schuylkill County native who was named a major and assigned to the position of director of the Bureau of Forensic Services

Adam Gibson, a Clearfield County native who was named a lieutenant and assigned to the position of commander of the Risk Management Office in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards

Joshua Mrosko, a Uniontown, Fayette County native who was named a lieutenant and assigned to the position of commander of the Records Management Section in the Bureau of Communications and Information Services

Brian Shandra, a Pittston, Luzerne County native who was named a lieutenant and assigned to the position of commander of the Staff Services Section in the Bureau of Training and Education

