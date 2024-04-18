Giant Report: Company Connecting Families for a Better Future

The report cited the Giant company’s 100th anniversary celebrations involving community partners, customers and employees as a special 2023 highlight that had a large impact on its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The GIANT Company released its third annual impact report Tuesday, highlighting its 2023 corporate social responsibility initiatives, which it said are “centered around…connecting families for a better future.” The report cited the Giant company’s 100th anniversary celebrations involving community partners, customers and employees as a special 2023 highlight that had a large impact on the initiatives.

“Since opening our first store in Carlisle, Pa. in 1923, The GIANT Company has always been committed to serving our local communities, both in and outside our stores,” said John Ruane, president, The GIANT Company, in a news release about the report. “As we celebrated our 100th anniversary last year, our efforts centered around areas where we can make the greatest impact: eliminating hunger, changing children’s lives, healing the planet, promoting well-being and fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging. With this focus, we’re able to help connect families, create healthier communities and grow local neighborhoods.”

Giant donated 14.1 million meals to help eliminate hunger in communities it serves, according to the release, which said the company also awarded $500,000 to 20 local nonprofits as part of its Make a Difference Challenge.

“To create a more sustainable future, a total of $500,000 was donated to organizations committed to healing the planet by growing food system resiliency and reducing food waste,” it noted. “By helping customers and communities find real life wellbeing, The GIANT Company’s registered dietitians connected with more than 65,000 through over 300 virtual wellness classes and the company’s pharmacy teams helped keep neighbors healthy by administering more than 175,000 vaccinations.”

For additional information on The GIANT Company’s community impact efforts, as well as the full report, visit GiantFoodStores.com.

