Kozy Korner Road to Close for 45 Days

A storm sewer project in Upper Saucon Township will affect local traffic beginning on or about April 22. Township officials said the Kozy Korner Storm Sewer Project will result in Kozy Korner Road’s closure for approximately 45 days.

In an announcement published Tuesday on the township’s website, they said a contractor for the township will be installing a storm water conveyance system along Kozy Korner Road, from Sunset Drive to the Saucon Creek.

Detour signage has been or will be installed prior to the work commencing, officials said.

Kozy Korner Road is a two-lane road that connects Vera Cruz Road and Limeport Pike.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.