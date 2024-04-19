Northampton Co.’s New Live Election Results Dashboard Debuts April 23

The county’s new Live Results dashboard will be available to members of the public on the Elections Division website and will list unofficial results in real time starting at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Northampton County Elections Office is rolling out a new way of reporting election results starting with the General Primary Election on Tuesday, April 23.

In a news release, county officials said “the results will continue to be updated until every eligible ballot has been processed and counted.”

Votes that are cast in person, by absentee ballot or by mail-in ballot “are processed at varying times according to what is permitted by Pennsylvania law,” the release said.

The unofficial election results will not include results for write-in candidates until the county’s post-election canvass is finished, officials said, noting that this “process may take longer in higher turnout elections.”

The Elections Office’s pre-canvass will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, with the official computation and canvass of the votes cast in the primary set to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 26.

Results are not considered official until they are certified by the Northampton County Election Commission, which will meet to review them on Tuesday, May 7.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.