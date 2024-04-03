Ballot-on-Demand Voting Available in Northampton Co.

County residents who are eligible can vote in person at the Northampton County Government Center, located at 669 Washington Street in Easton, at various times through April 16.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Northampton County Elections Office has announced that ballot-on-demand voting for the April 23 primary election is now available at the office.

County residents who are eligible can vote in person at the Northampton County Government Center, located at 669 Washington Street in Easton, on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 2 – Friday, April 5 (8:30 am – 8 pm)

Saturday, April 6 (from 9 am – 12 pm)

Monday, April 8 – Friday, April 12 (8:30 am – 8 pm)

Saturday, April 13 (from 9 am – 12 pm)

Monday, April 15 (8:30 am – 8 pm)

Tuesday, April 16 (8:30 am – 5 pm)

The deadline to register to vote in the April 23 primary election is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m. In Pennsylvania, only registered Democrats and Republicans may vote in a primary election.

For registered voters who prefer to cast an on-demand ballot, the county said they can fill it out in the elections office or take it home and mail it back via the USPS mail or place it one of the county’s seven secure drop boxes, which will be installed throughout the county later this week. The deadline to return a mail-in ballot is 8 p.m. on Election night, Tuesday, April 23, which is when polls close in Pennsylvania.

Residents who are eligible to vote can fill out a mail-in ballot application in person at the Northampton County Elections Office or take the application home, complete it and mail it back to the Elections Office using regular mail or place it in one of the drop-off boxes.

Any resident planning to cast an on-demand ballot must bring a valid form of identification with them to the Elections Office.

Registered voters who have applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for ballot-on-demand voting and must wait to receive their ballot in the mail.

For more information about voting in the upcoming primary, visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Voting & Election Information site, Vote.pa.gov.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.