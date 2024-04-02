Woman Wanted on Arrest Warrant for Fraud

Lower Saucon Township Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Elisha Jean Priest, whose last known address was in Quakertown.

Lower Saucon Township Police said Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of a woman who is wanted on a fraud charge.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Elisha Jean Priest, whose last known address was in Quakertown.

According to the post and information contained in court papers, Priest is wanted on charges of Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use (Felony 3) and Receiving Stolen Property (Misdemeanor 1).

According to the post, Priest is five feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Priest that was shared by police also showed several visible tattoos on her face and neck.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is being asked to submit a tip through the LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact the Northampton County non-emergency number at 610-759-2200.

