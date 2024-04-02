Driving Without Brake Lights Led to DUI Arrest, Police Say

An Allentown man was charged with DUI and other offenses after police say he was stopped for allegedly driving without functioning brake lights in Lower Saucon Township.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Tuesday, Lower Saucon Township Police said 47-year-old Eduardo Hernandez was stopped at Rt. 378 and Black River Road on March 2.

Police said Hernandez then provided officers with a false name, although he was subsequently idenitifed via a live scan.

“Mr. Hernandez refused to submit to a blood test at the Northampton County DUI Center,” police said. “A search warrant was then completed, which was served on him and he again refused to submit to a blood test.”

After that, police said Hernandez was transported to Northampton County Central Booking, where he was processed on misdemeanor charges of DUI, obstructing the administration of law, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and false identification to a law enforcement officer, along with summary charges of driving under suspension with a blood alcohol concentration of .02 or greater and a brake lights violation.

According to online court records, on March 3 Hernandez was arraigned before District Judge Sandra McClure, who committed him to Northampton County Prison in Easton in lieu of $10,000 bail. As of April 2, Hernandez had not posted bail, per court records.

The case docket did not list an attorney for Hernandez, whose charges were filed in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

A March 15 preliminary hearing before District Judge Alan Mege was listed as “scheduled,” but it was unclear if that hearing had been held.

Note: All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County court records.