Community Police

Dirt Bike Stolen in Wassergass

1 min ago
Add Comment
by Josh Popichak
Stolen Dirt Bike LST

Lower Saucon Township Police said the stolen motorcycle is a white a 2012 Yamaha YZ250F dirt bike.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a property in the township’s Wassergass section.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the stolen motorcycle is a white a 2012 Yamaha YZ250F dirt bike.

Police said it is believed to have been taken from a detached garage in the 2200 block of Wassergass Road sometime during the overnight hours of March 24-25.

Anyone with information about the theft is being asked to submit a tip through LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Jeremy Hantz at jh****@lo*****************.org or 610-317-6110.

Below is one of two photos of the bike shared by police on Crimewatch.

Stolen Wassergass Dirt Bike

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch

Newsletter

Subscribe to receive our newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday & Friday.

Please wait...

Thank you for subscribing!

You may also like

About the author

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

View all posts

Leave a Comment