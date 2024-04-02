Dirt Bike Stolen in Wassergass

Lower Saucon Township Police said the stolen motorcycle is a white a 2012 Yamaha YZ250F dirt bike.

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a property in the township’s Wassergass section.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the stolen motorcycle is a white a 2012 Yamaha YZ250F dirt bike.

Police said it is believed to have been taken from a detached garage in the 2200 block of Wassergass Road sometime during the overnight hours of March 24-25.

Anyone with information about the theft is being asked to submit a tip through LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Jeremy Hantz at jh****@lo*****************.org or 610-317-6110.

Below is one of two photos of the bike shared by police on Crimewatch.