Dirt Bike Stolen in Wassergass

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a property in the township’s Wassergass section.
In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the stolen motorcycle is a white a 2012 Yamaha YZ250F dirt bike.
Police said it is believed to have been taken from a detached garage in the 2200 block of Wassergass Road sometime during the overnight hours of March 24-25.
Anyone with information about the theft is being asked to submit a tip through LSTPD’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Jeremy Hantz at jh****@lo*****************.org or 610-317-6110.
Below is one of two photos of the bike shared by police on Crimewatch.
