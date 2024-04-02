Lehigh Valley LGBTQ Advocate Named Commission Director

Ashleigh Strange of Allentown has been named executive director for the Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, a state agency that collects and disperses information about the experiences and needs of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians.

Ashleigh Strange of Allentown has been named executive director for the Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, a state agency that collects and disperses information about the experiences and needs of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians.

Strange, a communications and organizing advocate, was previously the communications director for Pennsylvania Stands Up and Make the Road Pennsylvania and is a graduate of the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. Strange has served on the boards of the Pennsylvania Stands Up Institute and the Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates Board, the governor’s office said.

In a statement, Strange said it is “an honor to work alongside such passionate commissioners who strive to build a Commonwealth where everyone can thrive. The Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs acts as a conduit between the LGBTQ community and our state government–and I am proud to be serving as Executive Director. Together, we will continue working to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and can see themselves and their stories reflected in state government.”

The Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs was founded in 2018 by former Gov. Tom Wolf and was reestablished in 2023 by Gov. Josh Shapiro. The purpose of the commission is to gather information regarding LGBTQ Pennsylvanians’ needs and experiences; assess and review community programs; provide the governor’s office with policy information and recommendations for how best to meet citizens’ needs; and provide information about relevant services and programs.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.