Register Now to Vote in Northampton Co. Primary Election

In addition to being the deadline to register to vote in the April 23 primary election, April 8 is also the deadline to update or change voter registration information.

The Northampton County Elections Office has put out a reminder to eligible residents that if they plan to cast a ballot in the April 23 General Primary Election, the last day to register to vote in it is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.

April 8 is also the deadline to update or change voter registration information. Eligible voters can register and change their name, address or party affiliation online or in person by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

In Pennsylvania, only registered Republicans and Democrats can vote for candidates of their party during the primary election. Independent and third-party registered voters are not eligible to vote in the primary but can vote in the general election in November.

Residents can review their voter registration status online. Additional information and voter registration services are available at the Northampton County Elections Office at 669 Washington St., Easton, PA 18042.

For questions about registering to vote, contact the elections office at 610-829-6260 or el*******@no*****.gov.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.