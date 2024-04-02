2024 Bethlehem Pool Passes Now on Sale

Two types of passes–a Regional All-City Pool Pass that includes access to Memorial Pool and a Neighborhood Pool Pass available for Clearview, Stark, Yosko and Westside pools only–are available for purchase.

The City of Bethlehem has announced that season pool passes are now on sale for residents only. Passes will be available to the general public beginning Monday, April 8, 2024.

Two types of passes–a Regional All-City Pool Pass that includes access to Memorial Pool and a Neighborhood Pool Pass available for Clearview, Stark, Yosko and Westside pools only–are available for purchase.

The number of available 2024 season passes will be limited due to capacity restrictions at pools, officials said.

“No passes will be sold after (the) quota has been met,” they added.

Officials, however, did not disclose what the quota is.

Bethlehem residents must show proof of residency to receive a resident rate and an online mapping tool is available to anyone who is unsure if they live within city limits.

Resident rates for the All-City Pool season pass are $70 for seniors (62 and older), $80 for youth (ages 3 to 17) and $90 for adults (ages 18 to 61). Resident rates for the Neighborhood Pool season pass are $60 for seniors, $65 for youth and $75 for adults.

This year’s swim season in Bethlehem is from Saturday, June 8 to Sunday, Aug. 25. Pools will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting, with the first hour (noon to 1 p.m.) of operation reserved for season pass holders.

To purchase a Bethlehem pool pass online, click here. More information about pool passes and pool rules is available on the city’s website.

