6 Dead, 90 Injured in Easter Weekend Crashes, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police have released the results of their Easter holiday enforcement initiative, which they said involved responding to a total of 407 crashes statewide. Six fatalities and 90 injuries resulted from the crashes, police said. They added that intoxication was a factor in 46 of the wrecks, two of which were fatal.

The PSP’s Easter weekend enforcement period was from Friday, March 29 through Sunday, March 31. During that time, troopers arrested 358 motorists for DUI (alcohol or drugs) and issued 17,168 citations for various motor vehicle offenses, including speeding (5,285), failure to wear a seatbelt (557) and not securing children in car seats (90).

State police also provided information about the number of incidents that occurred at the regional level, including for Troop M, which is headquartered in Bethlehem and covers Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties. In Troop M’s jurisdiction, there were 31 crashes that were investigated. Police said one crash involved alcohol and 10 crashes resulted in injuries.

Troopers from the tri-county area made 21 arrests for DUI and issued 186 citations for speeding, five for car seat violations, 14 for seatbelt violations and 899 for other motor vehicle violations, according to the PSP data.

