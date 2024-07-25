Coopersburg Seeks Community Feedback for 10-Year Plan

The borough of Coopersburg is currently gathering community feedback for a comprehensive plan for the next decade that will make recommendations for land use, housing, transportation, community development, preservation, facilities and other policies.

The borough said in a news release that it plans to hold public meetings about the plan “in future months.”

It is currently seeking input via an eight-question survey, the results of which will be shared with the community.

Residents can take the survey online or complete it by printing it out. Completed surveys may be dropped off or mailed to Coopersburg Borough Hall, 5 N. Main St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.

A shorter survey designed for young people is also available online.

The borough said that while the comprehensive plan will not be regulatory in nature, it may recommend some adjustments to the borough’s regulations on development.

Borough officials have asked that completed surveys be returned by Oct. 30, 2024, although they will continue to compile results after that date.

