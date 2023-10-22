Coopersburg Dedicates New Town Square, Names Cow Statue

Saturday was a special day in Coopersburg, where civic leaders and supporters gathered to celebrate the completion or near-completion of several multi-year infrastructure projects that have beautified the community and made it more accessible. Another highlight of the event was the unveiling of a statue that represents a bridge between Coopersburg’s past, present and future.

Saturday was a special day in Coopersburg, where elected officials, civic leaders and supporters gathered to celebrate the completion or near-completion of major infrastructure projects that have both beautified the community and made it more accessible to pedestrians. In addition to the dedication of a new Town Center Park and Public Square at E. State and S. Main streets, event highlights included a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for nine completed phases of streetscape improvements and the unveiling of a statue that bridges Coopersburg’s past and present with its future.

The $9.5 million project is now approximately 90 percent complete, thanks largely to $6.2 million in grant funding provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Pennsylvania Historic & Museum Commission (PHMC). The borough of Coopersburg has contributed about $3.2 million toward the total cost, and approximately $95,000 has been contributed by other sources.

Officials including Mayor Gary Hovis stressed that the work has been completed without any tax increases or accumulation of additional debt by the borough.

Hovis acknowledged that the work has been an inconvience at times, and thanked borough residents for their patience over the past eight years, as roads in town have regularly been dug up and traffic disrupted for the installation of new crosswalks, street lighting and sidewalks, among other things.

Ken Mohr, a borough resident who volunteered his time to complete many of the grant applications, was also thanked for his contribution to putting the funding pieces of the puzzle in place.

Mohr, who emceed the event, noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation provided the bulk of the funding for the streetscape improvements, which have all been on state roads.

Executive Director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Becky Bradley said Coopersburg has set the standard for other Lehigh Valley boroughs that want to improve their downtowns.

“They just never gave up,” she said of the officials who tirelessly advocated for funding the project, including borough manager Tim Paashaus. “We were cheering them along,” she added.

State Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) and representatives for state Sen. Jarrett Coleman (R-16) and U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-7) were in attendance and delivered congratulatory remarks, along with Coopersburg Borough Council President Dick Poot.

“It’s my pleasure in Harrisburg to advocate for my communities,” said Mackenzie, whose district includes the borough and other parts of southern Lehigh, Montgomery and Northampton counties.

Calling it a “slice of Americana,” Mackenzie said no other community is more deserving of the support than Coopersburg.

At the conclusion of the event’s formal program was the announcement that the new Cow Statue in the Town Center Park has been named Tillie, at the suggestion of several residents who participated in a Name the Cow contest over the summer. Appropriately, each winner received a $100 gift certificate from The Inside Scoop, an ice cream shop located on Rt. 309 in Coopersburg.

A plaque unveiled in front of Tillie explains that she is named in honor of Matilda “Tillie” Cooper (1854-1918), the wife and business partner of Tilghman Schantz “T.S.” Cooper (1848-1928), whose Decoration Day Jersey cattle sales made Coopersburg world famous in the early 1900s.

The Coopers would travel to the island of Jersey annually to select the cows they imported, and the sales were held from 1900 to 1931 on the grounds of the Cooper Estate at the south end of town, where the Linden Grove Auction Pavilion and Cooper Mansion both recall the cattle sale era.

Funds for the statue was donated by the late Richard H. Woodring Jr. (1940-2018), a lifelong Coopersburg resident and local realtor whose family members were present for Saturday’s ceremony.

Also dedicated was a plaque honoring the contributions of the former Coopersburg EMS and its members to the community, which included a donation toward the recently-completed projects.

Other funding partners include Upper Saucon Township, QNB, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Main Street program and the Appalachian Mountain Club.