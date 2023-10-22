James Paul ‘Jim’ Priga, 79, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James Paul “Jim” Priga, aged 79, supported by his loving family, peacefully transitioned on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in his home in Hellertown. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

James Paul ‘Jim’ Priga (1944 – 2023)

James Paul “Jim” Priga, aged 79, supported by his loving family, peacefully transitioned on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 in his home in Hellertown. Born in Shenandoah on July 31, 1944 to the late Ella (Lawson) Priga and Stanley Priga, Jim was the youngest and last surviving of eight siblings: John, Lorraine (Vinsko), Edward, Theresa, Anne (Sikorsky), Evelyn and Stanley. After graduation from Shenandoah Valley High School in 1962, Jim enlisted in the Army, where he served as a medic. Post-service, he studied computer science and, after making the Lehigh Valley home, was employed at First Valley Bank, Mack Trucks and Princeton Theological Seminary, from which he retired. Fun-loving, with great interest in travel, culture and cuisine, Jim was always up for an adventure stateside and abroad, visiting many national sites and international destinations. A devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Coopersburg, Jim was a fourth-ranking member of the Knights of Columbus.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 years, Susan (nee Babatsky) Priga; by daughter Jonle Sedar, son-in-law Carlos Najarro, and beloved grandsons: Diego, Nicholas and Julian; as well as brother-in-law Joseph Babatsky and wife Angie; nephews and nieces: (Steve and Dan Priga, Amy (nee Priga) Blavatt and Janetlee Priga); Jeffrey Babatsky, Jenna (nee Babatsky) Hubosky, Janel Babatsky, Joelle (nee Babatsky) Harmonosky; and grandnephews and grandnieces.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to Jim’s visitation period from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 5050 St. Josephs Road, Coopersburg. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown. To share an expression of sympathy, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, care of St. Joseph Parish, 5050 St. Josephs Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036.