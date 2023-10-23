2023 Hellertown Halloween Parade: PHOTOS & Prize Winners

The 2023 Hellertown Halloween Parade was held on a seasonably chilly and breezy day Sunday, which didn’t appear to deter attendance at the beloved fall event in the borough.

Est. Read Time: 11 mins

Note: This story has been updated with information shared by Hellertown postmaster Joe DiRusso in a community letter about the parade and this year’s candy refill station at the post office.

By Josh Popichak

Temperatures were seasonably cool for Sunday’s Hellertown Halloween Parade, but the brisk fall breeze blowing through the borough didn’t limit attendance at the beloved fall event.

Dozens of groups marched in the parade, which was viewed by thousands of spectators, including hundreds who came in costume and enjoyed the spectacle from seating along the parade route–along with the opportunity to grab candy that was thrown throughout the event.

This year’s parade theme was Celebrating Hometown Heroes, and prizes were awarded by the judges in the following categories:

Best Appearing Float

1st Place – Hellertown Tattoo Co.

2nd Place – The Sweetness of Salt

3rd Place – Hellertown Lions Club

Best Appearing Individual

1st Place – Sherp

2nd Place – Sheidler Fabrication

3rd Place – Hellertown Borough Authority

Best Appearing Group

1st Place – Saucon Valley Youth Sports

2nd Place – Saucon Valley Soccer League

3rd Place – En Avant School of Dance

Judges Choice – Theme Choice

1st Place – American Cancer Society

2nd Place – Cub Scout Pack 319

The volunteer Halloween parade committee that is led by Mayor David Heintzelman called the parade “a success” in announcing the names of the winners on the parade’s Facebook page.

Hellertown postmaster JoeDiRusso said the post office was grateful for the support it received for its candy refill station, which handed out 650 pounds of donated sweets to marchers this year.

DiRusso said that a few weeks ago, he was concerned about a lack of donations.

“By the end of September, we typically have hundreds of pounds donated,” he said in a letter to the community Tuesday.

Once local media outlets and others began to publicize the need, however, things changed quickly.

“From Jason Banonis and the Lower Saucon Council to Josh Popichak and the Saucon Source to all the friends and family who were blowing up Facebook to get the word out,” DiRusso said the publicity campaign worked. He further thanked “the Saucon Voice, who also posted an article on their website, (and) Jessica Gower and the Hellertown Chamber of Commerce for always helping to spread the word,” before adding that the outpouring of support made him feel like “George Bailey at the end of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ when the whole town came together to help him out.”

“I thank you and all the kids thank you for coming together at the last minute to make this year’s candy refill station a huge success,” DiRusso wrote, before issuing a final shout-out to postal employee Sandy Tierney and her family and friends “for always manning the candy refill station.”

After Sunday’s parade, a community party featuring live music by Flirtin’ with the Mob and food trucks was held in Dimmick Park. The free event also dished out 1,500 donated hot dogs and provided free bottled water to hungry/thirsty parade-goers. The Friends of the Hellertown Area Library also sold hot dogs and other refreshments from a stand in front of the library on Constitution Avenue.

Next up on the fall event calendar in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township is Trick-or-Treat, which will be held Tuesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween) from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be a trunk or treat event featuring a performance by the Saucon Valley High School marching band Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Dimmick Park.

Photos below by Chris Christian. To view or purchase these and other photos, please visit the Christopher J. Christian Photography website.