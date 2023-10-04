Trunk-or-Treat, Concert to Be Held in Hellertown on Halloween

In addition to traditional Trick-or-Treat, this Halloween there will be something else for families to do in Hellertown, and for those with tiny trick-or-treaters it may be an attractive option.

At Monday’s borough council meeting, Mayor David Heintzelman discussed plans to hold a trunk-or-treat event and a high school band concert at Dimmick Park on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The event will be held around the same time as Trick-or-Treat, which is held in the borough from 6 to 8 p.m.

Trunk-or-treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Heintzelman said, which will allow those families that want to trick-or-treat time to do that after it ends.

As chairman of the Hellertown Halloween Parade committee, Heintzelman also discussed plans for this year’s parade, which will be held Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. with the theme “Honoring Hometown Heroes.”

He said there will be a minimum of six bands marching in the 2023 parade, which he predicted will be another successful community event.

He also reissued a call for volunteers.

With a circular parade route, Heintzelman noted that some borough residents inevitably become “landlocked” due to road closures along the route. He reminded borough residents that barricades along the route will go up no later than 1:30 p.m., which means that residents who may need to leave town that afternoon should try and do so before that time. The parade route is along Walnut Street, Main Street, Water Street, Rentzheimer Drive, Durham Street and Constitution Avenue.

The beginning and end points, where registration takes place, is the Saucon Valley School District campus.

Heintzelman said that this year there will be a coffee/food truck parked at the registration area, which will later reappear at the After Parade Party that is planned in Dimmick Park.

In addition to four food trucks, the free party in the park will feature live music and free hot dogs (until they’re gone) from 4 to 6 p.m. Local businesses including Saucon Source have donated funds to provide 1,500 hot dogs for the event.

There are no rain dates for the parade or Trick-or-Treat.

For parade updates and information, follow the Hellertown Halloween Parade Facebook page.