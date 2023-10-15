Coopersburg’s New Town Center Park to Be Dedicated

The completion of extensive downtown infrastructure improvements in Coopersburg borough will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The completion of extensive downtown infrastructure improvements in Coopersburg borough will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 21 beginning at 11 a.m.

A noontime, rain-or-shine dedication ceremony for the new Town Center Park & Public Square at State and Main streets (next to Borough Hall) will also include a ribbon-cutting for Coopersburg’s streetscape/rail trail project, which has improved pedestrian and trail access throughout the borough.

“This celebration culminates our eight-year effort towards improving the infrastructure and quality of life in Historic Coopersburg,” said a news release about the event.

It noted that the project included nine phases of streetscape improvements, the extension/creation of two rail trails and the development of the new Town Center Park and square, along with developing Historic Coopersburg Architectural Design Guidelines.

The project’s final price tag was $9.5 million, with $6.2 million (approximately 65 percent) of that coming from 18 state grants the borough was awarded, the release said.

“The local share was paid for out of new growth funds over the eight years,” it said, and was not funded through tax increases, loans or property owner contributions.

The schedule of events for the dedication day is as follows:

11 a.m. Bob Swaim Bicycle & Juggling Demonstration; Coopersburg Fire Co. Truck Display & Hoagie Sale; Coopersburg Historical Society Museum self-guided tours (inside Borough Hall); Coopersburg Area Model Engineer Exhibition (inside Borough Hall).

12 p.m. Dedication & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony; recognition of those who contributed to the projects; unveiling of the Cow Statue; announcement of the “Name the Cow” contest winner.

1 p.m. Live performance in the Town Center Park Amphitheater by Greg Storat and The Last Train Home.

The cow statue that is prominently displayed in the new square pays tribute to an illustrious chapter in the borough’s history, when it was home to a world-famous imported Jersey cattle auction. Held every Memorial Day on the grounds of the Cooper Estate at the south end of town, the auction attracted thousands of visitors to Coopersburg in the early 20th century.

The statue that pays homage to it was given by and in honor of lifelong Coopersburg resident Richard H. Woodring Jr., according to the plaque at its base.