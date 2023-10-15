2023 Coopersburg Halloween Parade (PHOTOS)

A rainstorm that affected the area Saturday moved out in time for Southern Lehigh area residents and visitors to enjoy the annual Coopersburg Halloween Parade Sunday afternoon.

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

A rainstorm that affected the area Saturday moved out in time for Southern Lehigh area residents and visitors to enjoy the annual Coopersburg Halloween Parade Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures prevailed as hundreds of participants paraded down Main Street in front of thousands of spectators, many of whom came out in costume.

Floats, marching bands, firetrucks, police vehicles and all manner of groups representing local organizations and businesses were part of the festive fall cavalcade.

The next major community event in Coopersburg will be a special Dedication Day ceremony to celebrate the completion of the borough’s Town Square Park and Public Square project this Saturday, Oct. 21 starting at 11 a.m. A highlight of the event is expected to be the unveiling of the new cow statue at the corner of State and Main streets and the announcement of the statue’s name.

Photos by Chris Christian