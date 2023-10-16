Lottie Mae (Klotz) Shimko, 84, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Lottie Mae (Klotz) Shimko, 84, of Steel City, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

Lottie Mae (Klotz) Shimko (1939 – 2023)

Lottie Mae (Klotz) Shimko, 84, of Steel City, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Michael P. Shimko, who died March 30, 2005. Lottie was born in Bethlehem on Jan. 4, 1939 to the late Joseph V. and Marion G. (Rudolph) Klotz. She was a member of the American Legion Post 397, Hellertown Ladies Auxiliary. Lottie enjoyed bingo, deep sea fishing, cooking and baking, music and dancing, and gardening.

SURVIVORS

Lottie is survived by her daughters: Michelle M. Hercik of Steel City, Cynthia L. Shimko of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; granddaughter: Emily R. Flurer and her husband, Richard, of Saylorsburg; great-grandchildren: Alazay Savacool and Natalee Flurer. She was predeceased by grandchildren: Shawn Haymaker, Megan Haymaker; and son-in-law: Richard Hercik.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to her visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will conclude services at New Jerusalem Cemetery, Lower Saucon Township. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lottie’s name may be made to the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, 935 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.