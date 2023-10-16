George Justice Conly III, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

George Justice Conly III peacefully transitioned from this life at his home in Lower Saucon Township, Bethlehem, Pa., on Oct. 13, 2023. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

George Justice Conly III (1946 – 2023)

George Justice Conly III peacefully transitioned from this life at his home in Lower Saucon Township, Bethlehem, Pa., on Oct. 13, 2023. George was born in Abington, Pa., on Dec. 2, 1946, to the late Mary Catherine (Hoerner) and George J. Conly II. He spent his formative years with his family in Bermuda, then returned to the States, where he attended Lehigh University, was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He married his college sweetheart, Sarah Q. Reynolds, and settled in Bethlehem, Pa. They raised two sons and owned and operated Tri-City Marble Inc., Allentown, for 35 years. George was known for being kind and generous, with a problem-solving mind. He was a true planner and an artistic man of many talents. In his retirement, he resumed his love of traveling and woodworking, and he fostered interests in gardening, cooking, sewing and continuing education at the local college campus. He loved sailing and frequently navigated the British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and more with friends and family. George was also a voracious reader, especially of historical novels.

SURVIVORS

George is survived by one brother: Leonard Conly of Millsboro, Del.; and sons: Kenneth R. of Philadelphia and Gregg R. of Old Hickory, Tenn. He was predeceased by his wife: Sarah (Reynolds) Conly; and his sister: Mary Catherine Evans.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation period from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a celebration of life at 12 p.m. A luncheon will be held following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.