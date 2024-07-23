Lower Saucon Township Begins Road Treatment Projects

The Lower Saucon Township Public Works Department began surface treatment projects on various roads in the township on Monday, July 22.

The roads that are or will be receiving treatment include sections of Old Philadelphia Pike, Black River Road, Waldheim Road, Polk Valley Road, Lower Saucon Road, Bergstresser Drive, Alpine Drive, Orchard Road, Bingen Road, Saucon Valley Road and Kistler Avenue.

For more information, see the township’s 2024 chip order, which lists the sections of road to be treated.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.