Cheer on IronPigs at ‘Salisbury Night’ Game June 18

Cheering for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs is always fun, and it’s even better when the whole community is involved. It’s in that spirit of supporting the area’s “hometown team” that Salisbury Township residents are invited to attend Salisbury Night at the IronPigs on Tuesday, June 18 at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, where the team will take on the Norfolk Tides at 7:05 p.m.

In addition to Salisbury Night, the June 18 game will coincide with Tail Waggin’ Tuesday, when you can bring your pups to the park. It will also be dollar hot dog night and there will be a youth jersey giveaway.

Tickets to Salisbury Night at the IronPigs are $12 each, which includes a $2 concession credit, and can be ordered by completing a registration form that’s available on the Salisbury Township website. The registration form and payment should be returned to Salisbury Township, 2900 S. Pike Ave., Allentown, PA 18103 no later than May 17.

For questions or more information, call or email Lisa Casey at 484-661-5814 or lc****@sa***************.gov or visit the township website.

