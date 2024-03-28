Help Salisbury Township Plant Trees for Earth Day

The event in honor of Earth Day will be held Saturday, April 13 at Laubach Park, 1600 Lehigh Ave., Allentown, and Sunday, April 14 at Green Acres Park, 2702 Green Acres Drive, Allentown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A tree planting event is planned in Salisbury Township this month, and the Salisbury Township Environmental Advisory Committee–which is sponsoring it–has put out a call for volunteers to help.

The event in honor of Earth Day will be held Saturday, April 13 at Laubach Park, 1600 Lehigh Ave., Allentown, and Sunday, April 14 at Green Acres Park, 2702 Green Acres Drive, Allentown.

All ages are welcome to come and help plant trees to beautify the township’s parks. Volunteers who attend will help plant new bareroot trees, according to an event flyer.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Michele Lopez at ml****@sa***************.gov for more information.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.