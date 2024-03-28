$3M Awarded to Improve Road, Pedestrian Safety in Northampton Co.

According to a news release from state Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office, the funding will help pay for nine projects in communities located throughout the 18th Senate District.

Northampton County municipalities have been awarded more than $3 million through Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund Program (MTF) to improve roads and pedestrian safety, state officials announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from state Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office, the funding will help pay for nine projects in communities located throughout the 18th Senate District.

One of those nine communities is the borough of Freemansburg, which will receive $350,000 for pedestrian and vehicular safety improvements along Main Street, Boscola’s office said.

The City of Bethlehem was awarded $900,000 to develop multimodal connections along Third Street and Bethlehem Township will receive more than $340,000 to fund an emergency pre-emption traffic signal. Other municipalities getting funds include Wilson borough, the City of Easton, Lower Nazareth Township, Plainfield Township, Stockertown borough and Wind Gap borough.

“These state funds will have a tremendous impact on in making critically needed roadway improvements and pedestrian safety enhancements throughout Northampton County,” Boscola said in a statement. “Working with my legislative colleagues of both parties and both chambers made bringing this funding back to the Valley a reality.”

The projects’ funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which created the MTF to promote economic development and ensure safe, reliable transportation throughout the state.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.