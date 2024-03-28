Community Solar Bill Passes PA House, Moves to Senate

Under the bill, customers would be able to subscribe to a portion of a community solar facility with guaranteed savings.

The Pennsylvania House has passed a bill introduced by state Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-22) that would create a program which allows customers to subscribe to a portion of a community solar facility. Schweyer said the bill would benefit homeowners like himself, who don’t have the space or property needed to mount solar panels of their own.

“This bill is a win-win-win for Pennsylvanians as it would open access to renewable energy, ease the amount of energy output on the grid, help protect the environment and bring in thousands of good paying jobs to the commonwealth,” he said in a news release Tuesday.

Under the bill, customers would be able to subscribe to a portion of a community solar facility with guaranteed savings. The new law would also allow for the creation, financing, accessibility and operation of community solar generating facilities; encourage development of community solar programs; and promote participation in programs which benefit low to moderate income customers.

“In addition to my colleagues in the chamber who voted to pass this bill, I also want to acknowledge Speaker (Joanna) McClinton (D-191) for recognizing the importance this bill plays not just for Pennsylvanians, but for Pennsylvania’s future as well,” Schweyer said. “Also, I want to thank state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Luzerne, who worked tirelessly to ensure this bipartisan bill makes it to the finish line.”

Schweyer’s bill passed the House by a vote of 111-90, which was largely along party lines. Local state reps. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) and Craig Staats (R-145) voted against it, while local state reps. Bob Freeman (D-136), Jeanne McNeill (D-133) and Steve Samuelson (D-135) voted in favor of it. The legislation now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

Schweyer’s legislative district includes parts of the City of Allentown and Salisbury Township in Lehigh County.

