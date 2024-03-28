DA: Second Juvenile Suspect Identified in SVSD Bomb Threats Case

A news release from District Attorney Stephen Baratta’s office said that in conjunction with Lower Saucon Township Police, the district attorney “will promptly move forward with the filing of appropriate charges of Terroristic Threats against this second juvenile.”

An ongoing investigation into bomb threats that shuttered Saucon Valley schools for two days last week and caused considerable anxiety in the community has led authorities to identify a second juvenile suspect, the Northampton County District Attorney’s said Thursday.

A news release from District Attorney Stephen Baratta’s office said that in conjunction with Lower Saucon Township Police, the district attorney “will promptly move forward with the filing of appropriate charges of Terroristic Threats against this second juvenile.”

Another juvenile was charged last Friday, after the Saucon Valley campus was closed Wednesday and Thursday, March 20-21, due to messages the district received regarding an explosive device.

Township police and local bomb squads searched the campus repeatedly, but uncovered no evidence that any of the threats were credible.

“Although the investigation disclosed no credible threat to public safety from any actual explosive device of any kind,” the news release noted, “the making of any such threat is a serious matter and is being addressed in a serious manner. “

The release said that charges against the second juvenile will be filed with the Northampton County Juvenile Probation Department.

Authorities said further details will be released as they become available and in a manner to preserve the investigation’s integrity.