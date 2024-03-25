McNeill Named Chair of Pa. House’s Northeast Democratic Delegation

State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) has become the chair of the Northeast Democratic Delegation in the state House of Representatives, succeeding previous chair Maureen Madden (D-115), who was recently appointed chair of the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) has become the chair of the Northeast Democratic Delegation in the state House of Representatives, succeeding previous chair Maureen Madden (D-115), who was recently appointed chair of the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee.

“I am proud to have this opportunity to represent the Northeast by being appointed to chair of the Northeast Delegation and I must thank Rep. Madden for all of her great work in this role advocating for the region and us as members in this region,” said McNeill, who represents parts of Lehigh County, including Fountain Hill borough. “The northeast region of Pennsylvania is filled with diverse communities, and I look forward to working with my colleagues as part of this delegation to assist them on how to best serve their communities.”

“I can confidently say that all members in this region have worked hard for those they serve, whether that be hosting outreach events to remind their constituents that they are available for them or working hard to acquire state funding for their community so that our region can continue to move forward and not backward,” McNeill said in a statement.

“I am proud of the work they have done, and I believe that pride is equally reflected in their districts,” she added.

The 2023-24 Northeast Democratic Delegation includes 16 members from Berks, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Northampton and Pike counties. In addition to McNeill, the members are state Reps. Robert Freeman, Kyle Mullins, Eddie Day Pashinski, Mark Rozzi, Steve Samuelson, Mike Schlossberg, Peter Schweyer, Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, Kyle Donahue, Jim Haddock, Tarah Probst and Josh Siegel.

Under Madden’s leadership, the Northeast Democratic Delegation successfully secured millions in state funding for a variety of infrastructure and service projects across the NEPA region.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.