Cedar Crest College to Break Ground on Softball Field Upgrades

Cedar Crest College officials are ready to break ground on improvements to the school’s Cynthia L. Blaschak Softball Field.

The renovations, which will cost $2.5 million, will convert the grass field into an all-weather, all-year playing surface with improved drainage and lighting, the college said.

Noting that the new features will help make the field a safer place to play, officials said the upgrades will not only benefit student-athletes, but also community groups who use the facility.

One million dollars of the $2.5 million total is from a grant by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

A groundbreaking ceremony with Cedar Crest College president Dr. Elizabeth Meade, vice chair of the college’s Board of Trustees John Zembron, state Rep. Mike Schlossberg and Allentown mayor Matthew Tuerk will be held Saturday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, the Cedar Crest softball team will observe Senior Day festivities between the games of their final home doubleheader of the season against the University of Valley Forge.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.