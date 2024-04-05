Cedar Crest College Dance Showcase Celebrates Spring

The Spring Dance Showcase will be performed April 18-20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at CedarCrest.edu/stage.

Cedar Crest College has announced performance dates and times for the school’s 2024 Spring Dance Showcase.

This year’s showcase will feature a diverse range of performances by students, faculty and guest artists in the Samuels Theatre, which is located in the Tompkins College Center building on the school’s campus in Allentown. The performances will include a debut by Malcolm Shute, Firuzi Desai’s performance as part of a Bollywood trio, Jackie Moyer’s captivating jazz piece, Samuel Reyes’ hip-hop performance and Sarah Carlson’s modern dance piece exploring unity and division.

Carlson is the artistic director and an assistant professor of dance at Cedar Crest.

The Spring Dance Showcase will be performed April 18-20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at CedarCrest.edu/stage.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.