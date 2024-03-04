Cedar Crest Launches Tourism and Hospitality Management Program

Cedar Crest College has launched a new academic program that will award graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Tourism and Hospitality management.

Students enrolled in the program will develop the skills and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly evolving global tourism industry, officials with the Allentown college said late last month. Among other things, the program will educate students about key industry components, facility management, tourism’s impact on local economies and supply chain strategies.

“The hospitality and tourism industries are projected to be one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy over the next few decades,” says Michael Zalot, Business Department Chair at Cedar Crest College. “And it’s not just distant, exotic locales. Locally, the Lehigh Valley commands about two billion dollars in tourism revenue per year. Our new concentration and minor in Tourism and Hospitality Management will prepare students for a wide range of careers in these fast-growing industries.”

To learn more about the new program, visit CedarCrest.edu/tourism-hospitality.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.