Letter: Freeman Remains ‘People’s Choice’ to Represent 136th District

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Note: The Pennsylvania primary election will be held Tuesday, April 23. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about voting, including where to vote, visit Vote.pa.gov.

In the Democratic Primary this April 23, we strongly endorse Rep. Robert Freeman to continue as the people’s choice to represent the 136th District. Over his tenure representing the Saucon Valley community, Robert Freeman has been a champion, providing a voice and access to the state resources that have helped build our community into the strong Saucon Valley we love. Rep. Freeman works tirelessly for our community. He attends our community events, supports our volunteer organizations and secures state funding.

He voted to expand and extend the program that provides grants for volunteer fire companies and EMS services. He assisted the community water authorities in receiving state funding. He also supported funding to upgrade our community park systems and provide a site plan to improve the greenway of Saucon Creek. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have enhanced our Saucon Valley community with the help of Rep. Freeman.

Over the last two years alone, he has facilitated critical meetings with state stakeholders to support the Hellertown Area Library. Rep. Freeman has championed the environmental concerns of our community. He opposed the expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill. He facilitated meetings with the DCNR and the DEP to address issues with the Bethlehem Landfill. There is no doubt that our community thrives because we have one of the best state representatives working for us!

This April 23, please make sure to vote for Rep. Robert Freeman for the 136th District.

Lower Saucon Council President Priscilla deLeon, Council Vice President Laura Ray and Councilwoman Victoria Opthof-Cordaro

Lower Saucon Township

Note: Letters to the editor and opinion editorials about local topics of general interest may be submitted to jo**@sa**********.com for consideration. All letters must be signed and accompanied by a valid phone number for verification purposes only.