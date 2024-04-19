‘Oklahoma!’ Cast, Crew Urge Support for Equine Therapy Charity

The Saucon Valley High School cast and crew of ‘Oklahoma!’ recently learned that in the 21st century, horses serve traditional services, PLUS a lot more. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’ is currently being performed as the spring musical at Saucon Valley High School.

Note: The following is a news release from the Saucon Valley Performing Arts Association, whose production of ‘Oklahoma!’ is currently appearing on stage at Saucon Valley High School.

The Saucon Valley High School cast and crew of ‘Oklahoma!’ recently learned that in the 21st century, horses serve traditional services, PLUS a lot more. Thanks to Equi-librium out of Nazareth, Pa., the cast and crew spent a day learning about how therapeutic support horses help those in need.

Nestled on an 18-acre historic farm, Equi-librium provides healing through horses by implementing equine-assisted services to help individuals with physical, developmental, behavioral and psychological challenges.

These ‘Oklahoma!’ kids were so impressed with their experience, that they want to give back and support all those who help make the Equi-librium project possible for those in need.

To give back, cast and crew are selling keychains in the auditorium lobby before the show. Patrons can also bid on a canvas of the poster. All profits will go directly to Equi-librium.

“This was a great experience, for all of us. We not only learned a bit more about horses, but we got to see how the therapeutic services really work between a kid and a horse,” said Gabrielle Silva, student coordinator for this community relations project for Saucon Valley High School.

In all, 40 students from SVHS attended this field trip. “This project fit well for us because of the natural connection of the unsettled territory of Oklahoma in 1906 and seeing how horses are used today,” Silva continued. “Besides, we got the bonus of being around beautiful horses for a DAY!”

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Oklahoma!’ will be performed Friday and Saturday, April 19-20 at 6:30 p.m. and as a matinee on Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. at Saucon Valley High School in Hellertown, Pa. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com/event- details/81354.